Eagles Rookie Sends Clear Message: 'This Is My Chance'
The Philadelphia Eagles added some significant talent at the 2025 National Football League Draft.
Linebacker Jihaad Campbell and safety Andrew Mukuba are the two guys who have been spoken about the most, but they aren't the only talented players who came to town. One underrated move the Eagles made was taking EDGE Antwaun Powell-Ryland in the sixth round.
This is a guy who had 16 sacks last year and 19 total tackles for loss. That's raw talent that you can't find every day. If the Eagles put him in the right position, he could really thrive and there's enough talent around him to get him in the right direction.
It sounds like he's willing to do whatever it takes to find success in town as well. He recently did a question-and-answer with team reporter Dave Spadaro and one answer that stood out was when he was asked what it means to be an Eagle.
"No 1. You're an Eagle now. What does that mean to you? Powell-Ryland: 'It means that I have a chance to fulfill a dream, and that is to play and be a great player in the NFL. It means I'm here to work and any job they give me, whether it's rushing the passer, going out there and covering kickoffs, or making a tackle on punts, that's what I'm here to do. I'm with a great team, a great organization, and it's a battle every day against the best of the game. I love that challenge. That's what I've always wanted to do, so this is my chance and I'm going to make the most of it,'" Spadaro shared.
If that doesn't get you fired up for this rookie, I don't know what will.