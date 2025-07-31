Eagles Rookie Standing Out At Training Camp
The Philadelphia Eagles are in the second week of training camp and there already has been a lot to like.
One guy who specifically has turned heads is rookie linebacker Jihaad Campbell. The 21-year-old wasn't expected to take the practice field until August but surprised as he was ready to roll as training camp kicked off. This is a guy Eagles fans should be fired up about right now. The only reason why he was available at No. 31 when Philadelphia landed him was injury concerns. He was widely considered to be among the top overall prospects in this draft class.
He was ranked as the No. 1 linebacker in the draft class and 19th overall prospect by ESPN. He was ranked as high as a top 10 prospect ahead of the draft but Philadelphia got him at No. 31 after trading with the Kansas City Chiefs.
The fact that Campbell is already practicing is a very positive sign for his availablity in Week 1. He also has gotten some looks with the starters in camp. There's a lot to like about this kid and he even has impressed his teammates so far, including tight end Dallas Goedert.
"I’m excited for him," Goedert said. "I want to be able to pull people back, not push them forward. You don’t want someone where you’ve got to go and be like, ‘You gotta play harder, you gotta do this, you gotta do that.’ You gotta be like, ‘OK, you’re playing a little bit too hard, let’s tone it down a little bit.’ He’s definitely got that in him. He’s been doing a great job."
Campbell has sky-high potential and Philadelphia certainly looks smart on paper.
