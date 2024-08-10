Eagles Rookies Shining, Except For One: "It's Definitely Different Than College"
BALTIMORE – Reporters gathered around many of the rookies in the postgame locker room; Quinyon Mitchell, Jalyx Hunt, Will Shipley, and Jeremiah Trotter all popular figures to talk to after the Eagles 16-13 win over the Baltimore Ravens in the preseason opener.
If Trevor Keegan could have been found in the tiny and cramped visiting locker room at M&T Stadium on Friday night, he would have been the target of a few cameras and voice recorders, too, after playing 44 snaps at left guard and showing that he could be a part of the offensive line’s starting five as soon as perhaps next year while becoming a valuable depth option this season.
It was a night for the rookies to shine in their first preseason game, and most did.
Mitchell had a pass breakup and played in the slot and on the outside.
Hunt had three tackles, one more on special teams, and some pressure on the quarterbacks in 24 defensive snaps and 12 more on special teams.
Shipley caught a 7-yard touchdown pass, ran for 23 yards on seven carries, and did well in pass protection.
Trotter tied Ben VanSumeren for the team-lead in tackles with five to go along with a sack.
Then there was receiver Ainias Smith, a picture of despondence sitting by himself on a stool in front of his locker after most of his teammates had left for the buses to carry them back up I95 and home.
“Honestly, I ain’t gonna lie,” he said when approached for a quick one-on-one interview with Eagles on SI. “I’m not really excited about performance. I feel I can do a lot better. I just want to keep trying to stack days and keep working. That’s all I can do.”
Smith had a mixed night.
He fumbled a punt return late in the third quarter that could have been disaster in a 13-13 game, but the ball bounded out of bounds at the Eagles’ 29.
Smith had a nice play on his only target of the game, making a quick turn to the inside and making a sliding catch for seven yards. The Eagles needed six to pick up the first down on that third down throw from Tanner McKee, so credit Smith for not only making the grab but having the awareness to know he was beyond the distance the team needed for a first down.
“I knew it was third down and knew we needed to make a play,” he said. “I’m just blessed to be able to say it came to me and I was able to make the play.”
Smith hasn’t been able to find the consistency to make many plays during two weeks of training camp. He has struggled with dropped passes after being cleared from a stress fracture in his leg found during the NFL Scouting Combine.
He doesn’t think the injury has anything to do with his inconsistency, so far. Nor does he feel like he is trying to make up for some lost time in the spring by pressing to show he was worthy of being taken as the first of the Eagles' three fifth-round picks.
“I wouldn’t say any of that,” he said. “It’s just more so being able to slow down the game, getting out there and letting that happen.
"My first time in the league is definitely different than college. I haven’t been able to go in with the same mindset I had in college. I have to be able to bounce back and not let a bad day turn into another.”
