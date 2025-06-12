Eagles 'Roster Flaw' Identified By NFL Analyst
The Philadelphia Eagles have a very good chance at being one of the top contenders in football again in 2025.
Philadelphia's roster is loaded with talent and now has a Super Bowl under its belt. This core has been together for a few years now and they have made it to two Super Bowls and got over the hump once. Philadelphia has what it takes to contend again, but if the season goes off the rails, what could be the cause?
Bleacher Report's Moe Moton shared a column in which they highlighted one "roster flaw" for each contender that could "derail" the season. For the Eagles, Moton talked about the transition from Kellen Moore to Kevin Patullo.
"Philadelphia Eagles: Offense Struggles Under New Offensive Coordinator Kevin Patullo," Moton said. "This offseason, the Eagles lost Kellen Moore, who accepted the offer for the New Orleans Saints head coaching position, and promoted Kevin Patullo to fill the offensive coordinator role.
"Like (Brian Johnson) in 2023, Patullo will call plays for the first time in his NFL career. Perhaps his experience as a passing game coordinator bodes well for the Eagles' aerial attack, but he must be able to set the game flow and make critical decisions as the offensive coordinator. The Eagles defense should remain stout with Vic Fangio still in place, but one has to wonder if Patullo can optimize the talent on the offensive side of the ball."
Only time will tell if the Eagles will handle the transition well. This team is battle-tested, though, so it shouldn't be too big of a deal.
