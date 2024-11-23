Eagles Roster Has Fan In Rams' Superstar Matthew Stafford
The Philadelphia Eagles have a very tough matchup ahead of them on Sunday night against the Los Angeles Rams.
Philadelphia will enter the contest winners of its last six games. The Rams have been red-hot too and have won four of their last five games. Los Angeles -- like Philadelphia -- dealt with some tough injuries early on to playmakers but is healthier now and it is showing on the field.
It's not going to be an easy contest, especially with DeVonta Smith's status for the game currently up in the air.
While this is the case, the Eagles have plenty of firepower on both sides of the ball and are finally starting to get the love they deserve after plenty of negative chatter early on this season. Rams star quarterback Matthew Stafford had some high praise for the Eagles ahead of the matchup calling the roster "as good as it gets in this league, if not the best."
Philadelphia is in first place in the NFC East and gave itself a little cushion in the standings by beating the Washington Commanders last week. The Eagles currently are the No. 2 seed in the NFC just behind the 9-1 Detroit Lions so they are going to have to keep winning if they want to keep pace and fight for the No. 1 spot.
Sunday's game against the Rams won't be easy as they currently are 5-5 on the season and just one game behind the Arizona Cardinals for the top spot in the NFC West so they certainly have something to play for too.
