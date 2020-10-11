Eagles Roster Moves Heading into Kickoff with Steelers

PITTSBURGH – Two Eagles will likely make their NFL debuts for the Eagles against the Steelers on Sunday, rookie sixth-round pick Quez Watkins and undrafted free agent Elijah Riley.

Watkins was activated from Injured Reserve on Saturday and is expected to be one of the receivers at quarterback Carson Wentz’s disposal when the 1-2-1 Eagles take on the undefeated Steelers (3-0), who did not play last week due to a COVID outbreak among the in Tennessee Titans.

Watkins suffered an upper-body injury during training camp and missed the first four games of the season.

He will join fellow receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, who is still looking for his first catch this season, Greg Ward, rookie John Hightower, and Travis Fulgham, who had a 42-yard TD reception in last Sunday’s win over the 49ers.

Riley is a defensive back from Army, who should see the majority of his time on special teams.

The 5-11, 214-pound Riley was a captain for the Army Black Knights in 2019, and in his four seasons there he collected 201 tackles, seven interceptions, and 6.5 sacks.

The Eagles also elevated Jason Croom from the practice squad. The 6-5, 246-pound tight end played 15 games, with three starts, for the Bills in 2018 and had 22 catches for 259 yards and a touchdown.

In addition to Watkins being activated from IR, the Eagles also activated cornerback Craig James.

James could start opposite Darius Slay should the team want to move Jalen Mills back to safety. Mills started at cornerback last week with Avonte Maddox injured. If not, James is expected to provide depth on special teams.

He suffered a thigh injury in the season opener against Washington, where he played 25 snaps, all on special teams.

Maddox will not play in Pittsburgh due to injury. Receivers DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery will also miss the game with injuries.

Ruled inactive for the Eagles were quarterback Nate Sudfeld, defensive end Casey Toohill, tight end/receiver Hakeem Butler, and running back Jason Huntley.

The Eagles also signed DB Grayland Arnold to the 53-man roster and signed free agent OT Brett Toth off waivers from Arizona. Toth has been with the Eagles before but begins his return to the team on the exempt list as he goes through COVID protocols.

