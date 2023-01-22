Eagles Rout Giants, Move into NFC Championship Game

Philly built a 28-0 lead at halftime and was never threatened in winning for a 15th time this season

PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles on Saturday night received big assists from Boston and Dallas to defeat New York, 38-7, for a third time this season and in the one that really mattered because it came in the divisional round of the playoffs.

The victory at rocking Lincoln Financial Field pushed the Eagles (15-3) into the NFC Championship game next Sunday (3 p.m.) against the winner of Dallas-San Francisco. The Giants ended their season at 10-8-1.

The last time the Eagles had a No. 1 seed was the 2017 season and they went all the way to the Super Bowl, where they beat the New England Patriots.

Ironically, the final score against the Giants was the same final score of the Eagles' NFC Championship Game win over the Vikings five years ago.

This was the second time this year the Eagles blew out New York. They crushed the Giants on Dec. 11, 48-22, then beat them with a vanilla gameplan on Jan. 8, 22-16.

Boston Scott did what he always does against the Giants, and that is score a touchdown. This one came from three yards out with 7:29 to play in the second quarter which opened the Eagles’ advantage to 21-0.

On the drive, Sanders ran six straight times for 43 yards. For the game, the Eagles RB had 90 yards on 17 runs, but it was Kenny Gainwell who stole the rushing spotlight, finishing with a career-high 112 on 12 runs. His 35-yard TD run with 1:51 to play in the game capped the scoring.

As for Scott, he has played nine career games against them and has at least one TD in all of them. Of his 18 career scores, 11 have come against New York. He had 32 yards on six carries.

As a team, Philly ran for 268 yards and a 6.1-yard-per-carry average.

Dallas Goedert got the rout started with a left-handed stab of a throw that he turned into a 16-yard touchdown, and just 4:54 into the game, the Eagles already led 7-0.

Scott and Goedert were bit players though compared to quarterback Jalen Hurts and a defense that made life miserable in the first half for New York, which had just three first downs and 64 total yards of offense as the Eagles built a 28-0 lead at halftime.

The Eagles didn’t do much in the second half, but they didn’t have to.

Especially after a bad decision from Giants QB Daniel Jones, who rolled right on second-and-one and instead of an easy throwaway, took a 5-yard sack by Fletcher Cox. Now third-and-6, Jones threw incomplete and New York coach Brian Daboll opted to punt with 13:12 to play in the game rather than go for a first down at his 42.

The Eagles responded with a monster driving, running it right at the New York defense.

The offense went 70 yards, using 15 plays and 7:56 of the clock before getting a 30-yard field goal from Jake Elliott to make the score 31-7 with 5:20 to go in the game.

If his right shoulder was hurting, Hurts certainly didn’t show it.

He came out firing, completing all seven of his first-quarter throws with touchdowns to Goedert and a 9-yard screen to DeVonta Smith that made the score 14-01 with 1:21 to go in the first quarter.

Hurts added a 5-yard rushing score with 43 seconds to play in the second quarter.

For the game, the QB was 16-for-24 with 154 yards, two TD passing, one running, and a passer rating of 112.2. Notice the number of pass attempts - 24.

The running game was too good to turn away from.

The defense held New York to just 64 yards of offense and three first downs in the first half.

Haason Reddick was unstoppable.

He appeared to have back-to-back sacks, forcing a turnover on downs on the Giants’ first possession. One of the sacks was changed later, however, and Reddick had to settle for sharing one of them with Josh Sweat.

The turnover on downs, however, led to the Eagles' second scoring drive that ended in Smith’s TD catch.

James Bradberry also showed up in the first half with an interception. The former Giants CB who was released and gobbled up by GM Howie Roseman during the summer picked off Jones near midfield. The Eagles, however, squandered the good field position and had to punt despite getting the ball at New York’s 46.

Jones was 15-for-27 passing for 135 yards. After four carries for just seven yards in the first half Saquon Barkley ended with 61 yards on nine runs.

The Eagles sacked Jones five times. Reddick and Sweat each had 1.5, Cox had one, and Brandon Graham added another.

Philly held the Giants to 227 yards of offense while the offense rang up 416. The Eagles had 26 first downs to New York's 13.

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Fan Nation Eagles Today and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglesmaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.