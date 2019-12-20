Eagles Rule Out Lane Johnson for Sunday

Lane Johnson has never let an injury slow him down for too long during his seven-year career, especially in big games like the one the Eagles will play on Sunday when the Dallas Cowboys pay a visit.

Which means, Johnson must be in plenty of pain with a high ankle sprain to sit this do-or-die game out. Johnson was ruled out of the game on Sunday.

Halapoulivaati Vaitai will make his second straight start in place of Johnson.

Listed as questionable for the Eagles are receiver Nelson Agholor (knee), defensive end Derek Barnett (ankle), running back Jordan Howard (shoulder), and cornerback Avonte Maddox (knee).

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott has been limited in practice all week, but he escaped the team’s Friday injury report.

The Cowboys ruled out linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (neck) and are listing as questionable cornerback C.J. Goodwin (thumb), linebacker Joe Thomas (knee), and receiver Devin Smith (knee).

As for the Eagles, Maddox is new to the injury reports this week. Fellow cornerback Ronald Darby, however, offset Maddox’s injury by practicing in full on Friday. Darby had been limited all week with a hip flexor.

Also practicing in full on Friday after being limited on Thursday were guard Brandon Brooks (calf) and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (triceps).

Receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside was not designated as questionable, though he was a limited participant in practice on Thursday and Friday with a foot injury.

Head coach Doug Pederson said on Friday that Arcega-Whiteside was limited on Thursday as just a precaution and that the rookie should be good to go for Sunday.

Agholor, though, is a long shot to play. His right knee remains swollen and Pederson said the organization is beginning to have conversations about shutting him down for the final two games.

The Eagles could certainly use another receiver. This will be the third straight game they will play a game with just three healthy receivers.

The have three on the practice squad that they could promote by Saturday afternoon should they shut down Agholor. Those three on the practice squad are Deontay Burnett, Marcus Green and Marken Michel.

Already, the Eagles are playing with several recent practice squad players on offense, including Boston Scott, Greg Ward, Josh Perkins and Rob Davis. What’s one more?

“Throw them out there, man,” said Pederson about his practice squad players. “Honestly, throw them out there. It's the only way. You can't go back to (receiver) Alshon (Jeffery) or Nelly at this point or any of those guys, (receiver) DeSean (Jackson). You have to put them out there, right? They kind of grow up in a hurry. We've seen that with the young guys that have played.

“It’s good for them, and it’s good for us, because we get to see who they are and what we have. But it's a great opportunity for them at this point.”