Eagles Rumors: Philly Finalizing Trade To Send Top Edge Rusher To NFC Rival
Bryce Huff's time with the Philadelphia Eagles apparently is over.
On Friday, ESPN's Adam Schefter wrote that the Eagles and 49ers were nearing a trade that would send Huff to San Francisco. The deal couldn't become official until next week.
"ESPN sources: 49ers and Eagles are working to finalize a trade that will send edge rusher Bryce Huff to San Francisco for a mid-round pick," Schefter wrote on the X platform. "The trade cannot and would not be processed until after June 1. But both sides are working to make it happen, and Huff already has reworked his contract to help facilitate the trade. In San Francisco, Huff will be reunited with 49ers DC Robert Saleh, his former HC with the Jets."
After posting a career-high 10 sacks for the Jets in 2023, Huff signed with the Eagles last offseason on a three-year, $51 million contract. But the 27-year-old was a disappointment in Philly, posting just 2.5 sacks while missing five games due to injuries in 2024.
Huff now will get a fresh start in San Francisco while playing under Saleh, who should know how to get the most out of him.
