Eagles Run to 10-7 Lead at Halftime vs. Chargers

The Eagles ran the ball 25 times for 115 yards vs. Los Angeles, attempting just nine throws

PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles ran and kept running on Sunday, copying a game plan that led to victory in Detroit.

This time, the opponent was the Los Angeles Chargers, who rank last in run defense giving up just shy of 160 yards per game.

The Eagles ran for 115 yards in the first half to take a 10-7 lead at halftime at Lincoln Financial Field.

Head coach Nick Sirianni elected to run the ball 25 times and had Jalen Hurts throw just nine times. One of those throws, though, was a 27-yard completion to DeVonta Smith that ultimately led to a four-yard TD run from Jordan Howard on third-and-goal.

It was Howard’s third touchdown in the last two games and the 37th rushing score of his career.

Howard had 12 carries for 58 yards. Last week against the Lions, he had 12 carries for 57 yards in the game with two TDs.

Boston Scott added seven carries for 25 yards with Hurts scrambling for 32 yards on six runs, some of which were by design.

Los Angeles took a 7-0 lead, but the Eagles closed the half with 10 straight points, capping the scoring with a 24-yard field goal from Jake Elliott.

Elliott’s kick for the 10-7 lead with 21 seconds left in the second quarter and was the final play of a 16-play marathon march that lasted 7 minutes, 4 seconds.

The drive featured 13 running plays.

It was also a drive that began after linebacker T.J. Edwards made a nice tackle on a fourth-and-two run from Josh Kelley. The running play gained just one yard and the Eagles took over.

Edward had five tackles.

CB Andre Chachere made four tackles while filling in for Avonte Maddox, who left the game briefly with a knee injury but later returned.

Chachere and Darius Slay shut down a fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line in the first quarter on a throw from Justin Herbert to Keenan Allen that went for only a yard.

The Eagles' offense went three-and-out and a 10-yard punt return set up L.A. at the Eagles 38. The short field led to their only scoring drive of the game.

