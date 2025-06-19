Eagles' Running Backs Receive Absurd Ranking
The Philadelphia Eagles arguably have the top running back in the National Football League right now in Saquon Barkley.
Barkley is the reigning AP National Football League Offensive Player of the Year Award winner and is coming off a historic season in which he became the first running back in NFL history to rush for over 2,500 yards in a season including the playoffs.
Philadelphia lost running back Kenneth Gainwell, but added arguably an even better backup option in former Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon. On top of this, the Eagles still have 2024 fourth-round pick Will Shipley with the franchise.
The Eagles' running back room arguably has gotten better and the team still has the top offensive line in football on paper. Although this is the case, Pro Football Focus' Dalton Wasserman ranked the Eagles' running back room as the fourth-best in football.
"No. 4. Philadelphia Eagles," Wasserman said. "Saquon Barkley’s incredible 2024 season alone earns Philadelphia a high mark on this list. Postseason included, Barkley rushed for more than 2,500 yards last season while forcing 83 missed tackles and generating an astonishing 55 explosive runs.
"AJ Dillon and Will Shipley will be Barkley’s backups in 2025. Dillon missed all of last season due to a neck injury but earned a solid 76.1 PFF rushing grade in 2023. Shipley tallied just 34 carries during his rookie campaign but could be the team’s primary kick returner this season."
Philadelphia came in behind the Baltimore Ravens, Detroit Lions, and Atlanta Falcons. Baltimore has Derrick Henry with Justice Hill behind him. The Lions have the dynamic duo of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery. The Falcons have Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier.
With Dillon coming off an injury it's hard to project exactly how he will respond, but even still, the Eagles should be top three at the very least based on Barkley alone ahead of the Falcons.
