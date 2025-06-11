Eagles’ Saquon Barkely Has Eyebrow-Raising Take
The Philadelphia Eagles have arguably the top running back in the game coming off of one of the best overall seasons by a running back in National Football League history.
Eagles running back Saquon Barkley had over 2,000 rushing yards in the regular season becoming the ninth player to reach that milestone in league history. He also became the first running back in league history to reach 2,500 rushing yards in a season, including the playoffs.
It was a great year, but he thinks that it was just the beginning. Barkley spoke to the media on Tuesday and shared that he feels like he's just starting to enter his prime.
"But the beauty of it is,” Barkley said. "I don’t know how many touches I had, nor how many yards, but it doesn’t feel like it. I feel really good...I feel like I’m entering my prime. I just gotta continue to have the mindset of listening to everyone, buying into whatever they want me to do. Whatever they want me to do, try to do it at the best of my ability."
Now, this is something that should excite Eagles fans and scare every other fanbase. In 2024, he had 345 rushing attempts in the regular season and 378 total regular season touches. He led the league in both categories. Barkley also had 2,283 scrimmage yards in the regular season.
He has another year in the system under his belt. What's next for him to accomplish?
