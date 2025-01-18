Eagles' Saquon Barkley Addresses Rams' Jared Verse Philly Fan Comments
The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday with a chance to move on to the NFC Championship Game.
Philadelphia is just two wins away from clinching a ticket to the Super Bowl and three wins away from hoisting the trophy. There's a chance that the Eagles can do something special this season. But, there has been a lot of chatter this week leading up to the Divisional Round matchup about things other than the game itself.
The Eagles have dealt with a lot of it because of all of the speculation about AJ Brown reading a book on the sidelines of the Wild Card Round game. That led to a dumpster fire of rumors and speculation about his future.
Now, the main talking point is Rams star rookie Jared Verse's comments about Eagles fans. He didn't hold back and the story certainly has picked up steam. Eagles star Saquon Barkley even responded to the noise on Friday in a video clip shared by 94WIP.com's Eliot Shorr-Parks.
"Probably not the smartest thing to say when you're coming to Philadelphia," Barkley said. "I've been on the other side and even if I felt some type of way, I probably wouldn't have given them any extra fuel. I'm pretty sure Philly fans have seen that comment. It was already going to be loud and rocking so it's only going to add to it."
They certainly were some surprising comments from Verse and the crowd likely will let him hear it on Sunday.
More NFL: Do Eagles Play Today? Schedule, Time, Streaming For Rams Divisional Game