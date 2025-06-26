Eagles' Saquon Barkley Broke Down Most Iconic Play
The Philadelphia Eagles were fortunate to have arguably the season by a running back in National Football League history in 2024.
Saquon Barkley was arguably the most explosive player in the game last year. He had over 2,000 rushing yards in the regular season and became the first running back in NFL history to reach 2,500 rushing yards in a season, including the playoffs. That's how good Barkley was last year for the Eagles.
On top of having one of the best seasons by a running back in NFL history, Barkley also had one of the most shocking plays you will see as he not only hurdled someone on the Jacksonville Jaguars, but did so backwards.
If you somehow forgot the play, you can see it below.
The Eagles superstar opened up about the play recently in a video shared by the team.
"The cool thing about this play, two things. One, was the reaction of my teammates which I saw after," Barkley said. "A lot of guys came up to me during the game and said 'That's the best play I've ever seen.' I've played around with it jokingly in training and in drills. Just timed it up perfect and kind of got lucky. The reaction from this play was big. It got a lot love from everybody around the world. It was a cool play that I had and now is a part of NFL history and especially Philadelphia history."
