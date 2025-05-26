Eagles' Saquon Barkley Gets Unexpected Prediction
The Philadelphia Eagles have arguably the top running back room in football.
Philadelphia has the No. 1 running back in the game right now in Saquon Barkley and then have veteran running back AJ Dillon after signing this offseason as well as 2024 fourth-round pick Will Shipley as well.
Barkley is coming off arguably the best season by a running back in NFL history and Dillon will join the room after losing Kenneth Gainwell this offseason. Shipley was in town last year but didn't get much run.
We're at a slow point in the offseason in which speculation gets pretty nutty at times. For example, FanSided's Matthew Watson predicted that Shipley will "steal" carries from Barkley.
"Will Shipley is ready for the moment," Watson said. "Last season, Shipley only received thirty carries across his sixteen games played. A very small volume for a player who thrived in his college career at Clemson. However, such is the NFL for a fourth-round draft choice.
"Shipley is going to see that total rise in the 2025-26 season. With Gainwell moving on in free agency and the Barkley's count likely to decrease, all eyes point to the sophomore back. The Birds did add veteran running back AJ Dillon to the roster this offseason, but Shipley should be able to hold off Dillon as RB2. Watching the backup get opportunities in the playoffs was a sign of approval from the Eagles. Shipley was given the chance to enter each game on the Eagles' road to victory. His touchdown in the NFC championship game was just the icing on the cake for a rookie who saw Super Bowl playing time."
That seems pretty unlikely. If anything he'd take Gainwell's snaps from last year. Why cut snaps to Barkley?