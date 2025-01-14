Eagles' Saquon Barkley Gives Honest Outlook After Packers Win
The Philadelphia Eagles are just two wins away from making a run to the Super Bowl.
Philadelphia will face off against either the Los Angeles Rams or Minnesota Vikings next weekend in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. If the Eagles can come out on top again, they would take on either the Detroit Lions or Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship.
The Eagles surely should be focusing on just one game at a time, but there's a lot of excitement around this team. Philadelphia certainly could make a deep run and star running back Saquon Barkley opened up about the team after the Eagles' Wild Card Round win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.
"At the end of the day, the most important thing in the playoffs is winning and advancing no matter how it looks," Barkley said. "There are some things we can work on and improve on. The defense played a hell of a job and we came out and got a win...A year ago I put out a tweet when I was on my couch watching playoff football that I gotta find a way to get back in it. So, I'm just happy to be here and shout out to my teammates and most importantly we move on and we get another home game. That's big. It's amazing here, we have the best fans in the world."
The Eagles will be watching Monday night's showdown closely and certainly can make a run.
