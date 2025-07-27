Eagles' Saquon Barkley Has History Against Him
The Philadelphia Eagles have arguably the best running back in the National Football League but how will year No. 2 go?
Saquon Barkley had a fantastic first season with Philadelphia. The Eagles couldn't have asked for more out of Barkley. He racked up over 2,000 rushing yards in the regular season and became the first running back in NFL history to reach 2,500 rushing yards in a season including the playoffs.
Barkley was great and not only helped the Eagles win the Super Bowl, but also likely helped plenty of people win fantasy football championships. But, how will he do in 2025? It's hard to live up to the season that he had last year. Pro Football Focus' Beckett Mesko shared a prediction that Barkley will "come back down to earth."
"Philadelphia Eagles: Saquon Barkley comes back down to earth," Mesko said. "While Barkley will almost certainly still be a top-five fantasy RB in 2025, expect some regression.
"He recorded six rushes of 50-plus yards in 2024, the most for a runner in a season since 2015, and racked up 10 rushes of 30-plus yards, tied for the most in a season (Adrian Peterson) since 2010. While Barkley is set to have another great fantasy season, expecting him to rip off 30- and 50-yard runs at that rate for two seasons in a row is unreasonable."
This isn't the most shocking idea in the world as Barkley arguably just had the best sesaon for a running back in NFL history. If anyone could top it, though, it would be him.