Eagles' Saquon Barkley Inspired Generational Prospect
The Philadelphia Eagles have the best running back in the National Football League right now.
After the season that Saquon Barkley had last year, there's no way to argue against him being the best running back in the league right now. He racked up 2,005 rushing yards, 13 rushing touchdowns, 33 receptions, 278 receiving yards, and two touchdown catches. Barkley followed it up with another 499 rushing yards in the postseason and five rushing touchdowns.
Barkley is a superstar and isn't going anywhere anytime soon after locking up an extension with the Eagles this offseason.
Clearly, Barkley has turned some heads this season he even inspired Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, as shared by him in an article for The Players' Tribune.
"Most people, they watched the Eagles win the Super Bowl a couple of months ago, they watched Saquon run through everyone in the playoffs, and they thought to themselves, This is amazing,” Jeanty said. “I watched it and I thought something different. I thought, That can be me...
"Those 11 dudes on defense … they’re on a football field playing football. Me — in my mind? I’m still in the backyard with my friends, playing “no one can touch me.” I’ve taken the long way. I’m done with that way. If you pick me, it’s simple: I’m coming to your franchise to do what Saquon and the Eagles just did. I’m coming to win, big, soon. It’s TACKLE football … you know what I’m saying? I’d draft the guy they can’t tackle."