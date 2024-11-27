Eagles' Saquon Barkley Is On Pace To Break NFL Record
The Philadelphia Eagles certainly hoped that Saquon Barkley would be a star for them this season but it would've been tough for anyone to predict that he could have been as good as he's been.
Barkley isn't just having a great season; he's having a historic one. After rattling off 255 rushing yards and 47 receiving yards against the Los Angeles Rams, Barkley now has a league-league 1,649 yards from scrimmage.
The 27-year-old is leading the league with 1,392 rushing yards and also has 257 receiving yards across 27 receptions. Clearly, he's having a good year. When you break down his numbers further, he's averaging roughly 149.9 scrimmage yards per game in his first 11 games this year.
If he could maintain that pace for the rest of the season, that would put him on pace for 2,548.45 scrimmage yards on the season. Obviously, he can't log 0.45 yards, so we can round down to 2,548 scrimmage yards on his current pace.
That is an astronomical number and if Barkley could reach it, he would break the record for the most scrimmage yards in a season set by then-Tennessee Titans running back Chris Johnson with 2,509 in 2009.
Asking a player to log 149.9 scrimmage yards over the final six games of the season is a lot to ask for so it's unclear if he will be able to reach the mark, but the fact that he even has a chance is impressive in itself.
