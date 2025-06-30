Eagles' Saquon Barkley Jabs At Cowboys, Commanders
The Philadelphia Eagles are the reigning NFC East champs and will try to break a historic streak in 2025.
There hasn't been a repeat winner in the division since the Eagles won four straight division titles from 2001 through 2004. Philadelphia is loaded heading into the 2025 season and it starts with the reigning AP National Football League Offensive Player of the Year Saquon Barkley. He had over 2,000 rushing yards in the regular season last year and over 2,500 rushing yards including the playoffs. How will he follow that up?
That's going to be something to watch. The Eagles made the right move bringing Barkley to town and one thing that helps that point even further is his strong feelings on the other teams in the division. Barkley began his career with the New York Giants and they didn't want to pay him, which is why he is with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Barkley was asked about joining the Eagles and in the process threw jabs at the Washington Commanders and Dallas Cowboys as well, in a clip shared by "Janky Rondo."
"I'm from Pennsylvania and like I played against them so it made sense," Barkley said. "And we got a ring so it worked out for me."
Barkley was then asked if the Commanders reached out.
"Nah, never heard a word from the Commanders or Dallas," Barkley said. "That's why 'BTA' when I see them."
"BTA" stands for "Belt-To-Ass," meaning Barkely wants to take to an even higher level against them and let them know it.