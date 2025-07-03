Eagles' Saquon Barkley Keeps Turning Heads
How will Philadelphia Eagles superstar Saquon Barkley follow up on his 2024 season for the ages?
Barkley wasn't just good in his first season with the Eagles, he had arguably the best season for a running back in National Football League history. Barkley racked up 2,005 rushing yards throughout the regular season to become the ninth running back in NFL history to top 2,000 rushing yards in a season. Barkley had a shot at the all-time regular season record, but Philadelphia opted to rest its starters in Week 18 action last year.
That's okay. Barkley still made history. On top of reaching the 2,000-yard mark, he became the first running back to rush for over 2,500 rushing yards in a season, including the playoffs. What Barkley was able to do in 2024 has never been done. To put it in perspective even further, Barkely alone rushed for more yards than 20 teams across the league, as shared by FOX Sports.
The only team in the NFC East that Barkley didn't out-rush on his own was the Washington Commanders. He topped both the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants. Washington finished the season with 2,619 rushing yards led by Jayden Daniels' 891 rushing yards.
Now, Barkley has another year under his belt. The Eagles lost offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, but Barkely has been with the franchise for a year and should feel even more comfortable in 2025. How can he follow up on the 2024 season?