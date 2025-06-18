Eagles' Saquon Barkley Lands Bold Fantasy Prediction
The Philadelphia Eagles have a fantasy football darling on their hands.
Running back Saquon Barkley did a lot last year to help propel the Eagles to the Super Bowl, but he also helped plenty of people win fantasy football championships as well. Barkley was the second-leading scorer for a running back in fantasy football in 2024 with 355.3 points in full-point PPR-formatted leagues.
He finished just over seven points behind Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs for the top spot. But, Barkley only played 16 games and actually averaged more points per game than Gibbs with 22.2 points per game vs. Gibbs' 21.3 points per game.
Barkley is a superstar. It's going to be tough to live up to his performance from the 2024 campaign, though. Because of this, Sports Illustrated's Michael Fabiano shared a "bold" prediction that Barkley will be a "fantasy football disappointment."
"Saquon Barkley will be a huge fantasy football disappointment: I have written multiple articles about why Barkley is likely to see regression after his monumental 2024 season, so don’t be surprised if it comes to fruition," Fabiano said. "Whether it’s his heavy workload from a year ago, natural statistical regression or one of the 'curses' that are going against him, there’s at least some cause for concern. Don’t be shocked if he falls out of the top 10 running backs."
We are a few months away from the season kicking off but there already is some nerves with Barkely when it comes to fantasy football. If anyone could somehow outperform last year, it would be him, though.
