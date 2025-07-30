Eagles' Saquon Barkley Lands Legendary 2-Sport Comparison
The Philadelphia Eagles struck gold last offseason in free agency.
Philadelphia wanted to upgrade the running back position and did so by going out an signing former New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley. He spent the first six years of his NFL career in New York after being selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. For some reason, the Giants didn't want to pay Barkley, but the Eagles were more than happy to.
That led to arguably the best season by a running back in National Football League history. Barkley is the only running back in NFL history to rack up over 2,500 rushing yards in a season, including the playoffs, and had a real shot at setting the new record for rushing yards in a season, but Philadelphia rested its starters in Week 18.
Barkley is just 28 years old and landed a new extension with the Eagles just one year after landing his initial deal with Philadelphia.
Barkley is a superstar and former Eagles running back Brian Westbrook went so far to compare him to legendary two-sport athlete Bo Jackson on the "Ross Tucker Podcast."
"He’s running away from people,” Westbrook said. “The only person that I’ve really come close to comparing this guy to is Bo Jackson. You remember Bo? He was just taking off and running away from people. That’s what Saquon is doing."
Now, that's some high praise for the Eagles star. How can he follow up his historic season in 2025?
