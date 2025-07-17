Eagles' Saquon Barkley Makes History Once Again
The Philadelphia Eagles keep finding ways to win.
Eagles running back Saquon Barkley is the best running back in football and had one of the most dominant seasons by a running back in NFL history in 2024. He's still earning praise for it and now won the ESPN for "Best Play," as shared by the team.
"Saquon Barkley's reverse hurdle took the sports world by storm, and now he has some hardware for it," the team announced. "Barkley won the ESPY for Best Play on Wednesday night, honoring his iconic leap over a Jacksonville Jaguars defender.
"The jump beat Tyrese Haliburton's game winner in the NBA Finals, Sabrina Ionescu's game winner in the WNBA Finals, and Trinity Rodman's walk-off goal to send the USWNT to the semifinals. Barkley, who was also nominated for Best Male Athlete and Best NFL Player, set the all-time record for rushing yards (regular season and playoffs) while winning AP Offensive Player of the Year honors. Barkley had many special plays throughout the season, but the reserve hurdle stands in a league of its own."
The Eagles superstar continues to find ways to make history and rack up accolades. This is yet another example. Now, we are not long away from seeing him back on the field for Philadelphia. How will he follow up his masterful first season in Philadelphia? We will find out in the not-so-distant future. It will be hard to live up to the hype now.