Eagles' Saquon Barkley Makes Statement On Retirement
The Philadelphia Eagles have the best running back in football in Saquon Barkley.
Recently, he turned some heads across Philadelphia as he talked about the possibility of retirement. He joined the "Green Light with Chris Long" podcast and said how he'll likely be one of the guys who retires out of nowhere.
“I’ll probably be one of those guys that it’ll be out of nowhere," Barkley said. "I’ll probably just wake up one day, whether it’s next year or two years or four years, and just be like, ‘Yeah it’s over.' I don’t think I will ever lose that passion. I’m just a competitor...
"One of my favorite players of all time, probably my favorite player of all time, is Barry Sanders, so probably similar to that. Maybe one day it will be out of nowhere. I’ll probably be balling and just be like, yeah, and call it quits."
This quote caused quite a stir across Philadelphia. But, he never said he was retiring tomorrow. He just talked about the possibility one day.
He was asked about retirement on Tuesday and made it clear he isn't going anywhere anytime soon.
"I don’t plan on retiring anytime soon," Barkley said.
There you have it. There's nothing to be worried about right now for Eagles fans. He signed an extension this offseason after inking his deal with Philadelphia just last offseason. Eagles fans aren't going to have to worry about him for a bit.
