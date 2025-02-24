Eagles’ Saquon Barkley Reveals Goal For Time In Philly
The Philadelphia Eagles made the best move of the offseason last year.
Philadelphia wanted to upgrade the offense and did so by signing former New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley. The 28-year-old had one of the best seasons by a running back in National Football League history this year.
He had 2,005 rushing yards in the regular season and then added another 499 rushing yards in the playoffs. Overall, he finished the season with 18 rushing touchdowns and 2,504 rushing yards. This is unprecedented and it's clear that the Eagles made the right decision no matter what else happens in his career.
Barkley was dominant and luckily is under contract beyond the 2024 campaign. The Eagles are lucky to have Barkley and he opened up about his goals for his time in Philadelphia on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
"I'm happy to be an Eagle. I look at it as Marshall Faulk, one of my favorite running backs, he played for the Colts, but he's remembered as a Ram," Barkley said. "So now I'm just trying to be remembered as an Eagle."
If you are an Eagles fan, this is likely exactly what you want to see. Philadelphia brought Barkley to town to try to take the team to another level and he did just that. The Eagles won the Super Bowl this year and have a chance to make another run next year thanks in large part to Barkley. Hopefully, he never wears another team’s jersey again.
