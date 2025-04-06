Eagles' Saquon Barkley Reveals 'Most Humbling' Moment
The Philadelphia Eagles just won the Super Bowl and unsurprisingly the team has gotten a lot of buzz throughout the offseason.
Free agency has been somewhat tough with all of the losses, but the Eagles have also added some very solid players to the franchise. Shortly after the Super Bowl the Eagles took over the city of Philadelphia for the parade and it was a wild time. Since then, the team has hit been featured in a wide variety of ways in media outlets across the country.
Superstar running back Saquon Barkley recently got in the mix and joined Sean Evans on "Hot Ones" for a fun interview. One question he answered was when he realized the difference between the college ranks and the NFL. He shared that Julius Peppers of the Carolina Panthers is the guy who made it clear his rookie year.
"Yeah, I'll tell you the story," Barkley said. " Julius Peppers , obviously unbelievable talent, my rookie year, we had a play and I broke it outside and kind of got blown dead and there was a flag on it. And he had me right here by my shoulder pads. And I was like, he's trying me. So I went like this, I tried to hit his arm down. And it didn't move. And I tried to hit it again and it didn't move. And I was like come on bro, let me go...
"And that's when I realized there's a difference between grown men strength and being strong in the weight room. That was probably my most humbling moment of my life, not just on the football field, but as a man too. Because in that moment, I definitely would've needed help."
