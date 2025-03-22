Eagles’ Saquon Barkley’s Advice Seems To Have Worked Out
As the Super Bowl approached, there was obviously plenty of buzz around the Philadelphia Eagles.
That’s what happens when you’re in the Super Bowl. The Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs were the two most talked about teams in the sport for week and the media world traveled to New Orleans ahead of the clash.
Super Bowl week led to plenty of big stories, player interviews, and intriguing storylines. NFL fan-favorite quarterback Jameis Winston hit Super Bowl Opening Night but on the side of the media rather than the players.
Among many other things, he spoke to Saquon Barkley and asked what team he should play for in 2025 and the Eagles star said the New York Giants need a quarterback. Well, it seems like Winston at least somewhat took it to heart and he reportedly agreed to a deal with the Giants on Friday night, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
"Veteran QB Jameis Winston is signing with the Giants, per source," Pelissero said. "The team remains open to adding another QB through free agency or the draft, and Winston’s deal — two years, $8 million — doesn’t preclude them from making additional QB moves."
You can check out a video of Winston and Barkley’s Super Bowl Opening Night interaction right here.
The Giants needed a quarterback as they only had Tommy DeVito under contract. There’s always a chance that the Giants could draft or sign another quarterback, but they at least have a guy with plenty of talent in Winston.
