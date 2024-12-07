Eagles' Saquon Barkley's Historic Pursuit Has NFL Legend Roasting Giants
The Philadelphia Eagles are going to be worth watching for many reasons down the stretch.
Philadelphia clearly is among the top contenders in the NFC and is fighting for the top spot in the conference with the Detroit Lions. Superstar running back Saquon Barkley's pursuit of history also will be a fun thing to watch over the final five weeks of the season.
The Eagles star has a chance to break NFL legend Eric Dickerson's 2,105 single-season rushing yard record. He also has a chance to break Chris Johnson's single-season scrimmage yards record of 2,509.
Dickerson joined 94WIP SportsRadio to discuss Barkley's pursuit of his record and also roasted the New York Giants in the process.
"When he went to the Giants, I felt bad for him because he’d never reach his potential there," Dickerson said. "They didn’t have the help he needs as a running back, the guys up front and a quarterback that believes in running the football. I’m not big on vision, it’s the feel of the game, and I didn’t realize how fast he is and how he just feels it. As a running back, when you walk to the line of scrimmage and see eight or nine guys, it’s hard, because six can’t block eight or nine. A lot of things have to go right for you to have 2,000 yards...
"No, I don’t want my record broken. If he breaks it, he breaks it, and I'm not gonna lose sleep over it. But when I broke that record, I didn’t have kids at the time, but I said, if anyone breaks it, I’d like my son to break it."
Keep an eye on Barkley over the final five weeks of the season.
