Eagles' Saquon Barkley's Reverse Hurdle Immortalized In History
The Philadelphia Eagles went out and signed superstar running back Saquon Barkley last offseason and it was one of the best decision the team has made in years.
Barkley shined for the Eagles in 2024 in his first season away from the team's NFC East rival New York Giants. The 28-year-old racked up 2,005 rushing yards in the regular season, 13 rushing touchdowns, 33 receptions, 278 receiving yards, two receiving touchdowns, All-Pro First-Team honors, the AP Offensive Player of the Year Award, and a Super Bowl ring.
The praise has kept coming and it was announced on Monday that Barkely would grace the cover of "Madden 26."
Barkley had one of the most impressive plays you are ever going to see on a football field this past season as he not only hurdled a Jacksonville Jaguars defender, but did so backwards.
If you need a refresher, the play can be seen below, courtesy of the National Football League on X.
What can't Barkley do?
Luckily, he isn't going anywhere. He multi-year deal with the Eagles last offseason and Philadelphia followed up on it with a two-year extension already. Barkley is a superstar and now his reverse hurdle will be immortalized on the cover of the league's most popular video game. It's been a pretty great year for the young superstar. Now, the question is what's next on the docket for him?
This is the first time a member of the Eagles was the cover athlete for Madden since quarterback Donovan McNabb all the way back in 2006.
More NFL: Keenan Allen To Eagles? Crazier Ideas Have Happened