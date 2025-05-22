Eagles' Saquon Barkley Shares Roger Goodell Request
There's a new Philadelphia Eagles podcast out there.
Safety Reed Blankenship and cornerback Cooper DeJean recently linked up to create the "Exciting Mics" podcast. The duo dropped the second episode of the show on Thursday and it featured running back Saquon Barkley.
There were plenty of fun nuggets to take away from the episode and you can check it out in its entirety right here.
One question that was posed to Barkley was how would he pitch the "Tush Push" to commissioner Roger Goodell if he had 30 seconds in an elevator with him. Instead, he used that opportunity to talk about why NFL players should have fully guaranteed contracts like other professional spots.
"It's going to be less than 30 (seconds)," Barkley said when asked about the "Tush Push." "Everybody can do it, there's no health issue, and why are we talking about the 'Tush Push,' let's make sure that everybody's contracts are guaranteed. That'd be my thing. That don't bother you guys? Like baseball players and basketball players their contracts are guaranteed.
"But, like, for you guys who are younger. Especially you, who is the youngest of all of us," Barkley said pointing at DeJean. "There's got to be a point where we play the hardest sport of all of them. Not saying like technical-wise, I mean physicality-wise. And, like, there's no reason why we put our bodies on the line. Our minds, our brains, on the line. It should be fully guaranteed, in my opinion."
It's a very important topic that. Barkley isn't wrong. The NFL does things differently, for sure. But will there ever be a change made?
