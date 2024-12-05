Eagles' Saquon Barkley Surprisingly In Reach Of NFL Record
The Philadelphia Eagles arguably made the best move of the offseason heading into the 2024 National Football League season.
Philadelphia snatched Saquon Barkley from the rival New York Giants and seemingly broke the franchise in the process. New York seemingly chose quarterback Daniel Jones over Barkley and now he is a member of the Minnesota Vikings. Neither Jones nor Barkley calls the Giants home any longer.
The Eagles clearly made the right move signing Barkley as he has a chance to make National Football League history. Barkley is chasing history and has a chance to join the 2,000-yard rushing club. He also has a chance to break the all-time record for total yards from scrimmage.
He's leading the league with 1,766 scrimmage yards right now after taking down the Baltimore Ravens this past weekend. He logged 107 yards on the ground and 10 yards in the air against the Ravens.
The record for the most scrimmage yards in a season currently is held by former Tennessee Titans superstar Chris Johnson who logged an eye-popping 2,509 yards in 2009.
Barkley currently has a chance of breaking the record. He's averaging 147.17 yards from scrimmage per game in 12 games this year. If you project that over 17 games, it comes out to 2,501.89. His current pace is just about eight yards behind what Johnson was able to put up.
He's clearly capable of making a big splash and had over 300 yards from scrimmage recently against the Los Angeles Rams. Another game even close to that level of production would get him to the record. Barkley needs 743 yards over the final five games to tie the record. That would be an average of 148.6 yards from scrimmage per game.
More NFL: Ravens Pro Bowler Suspended After 'Refusing' Play Vs. Eagles