Eagles’ Saquon Barkley Would Change 1 Thing About Viral Moment
The Philadelphia Eagles took down the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.
Philadelphia unsurprisingly celebrated really hard. It’s been a fun stretch for the team over the last month or so — aside from losing some key pieces in free agency. The Eagles had their Super Bowl Parade and it was a wild day in Philadelphia.
Eagles superstar Saquon Barkley recently joined Sean Evans on "Hot Ones" and talked about a wide range of things, including the Super Bowl parade. While discussing the parade itself, he discussed the viral moment in which he helped an Eagles staff member get into the parade by lifting him up. He shared that his only regret of the day was liftng the staff member.
"I probably should've just let him jump over by himself," Barkley said. "If I could go back and change one thing, I probably would've just helped him jump over instead of picking him up like a baby."
That seems pretty fair. The video got pretty big on social media so it's not too shocking that Barkley would've wanted to change that. But, it was a great day and everyone seemed to have fun. If the Eagles can carry over the same success into the 2025 season, maybe Barkley will have a chance to do the moment over slightly different.
That certainly wouldn't be the worst thing to have another parade in Philadelphia around the same time next year.
