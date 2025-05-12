Eagles Schedule 2025: NFL Reveals Potentially Pivotal Week 16 Showdown
Hours after announcing the Eagles would host the Dallas Cowboys in the 2025 season opener, the NFL revealed another key date on Philly's schedule.
The defending Super Bowl champions will travel to Washington for a Week 16 game against the Commanders on Saturday, December 20. The game is part of a Saturday doubleheader on FOX, with the Chicago Bears hosting the Green Bay Packers in the other matchup. Three College Football Playoff games will take place on the same day.
The Eagles-Commanders game will be a rematch of last season's NFC Championship Game, which Philly won before taking down the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. The two teams split their regular season matchups.
Philadelphia and Washington project as two of the NFC's best teams next season, although it'll be interesting to see whether Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels builds upon his historically great rookie season.
Regardless, this has all the makings of a fascinating game, one that could carry significant playoff implications. But a lot can happen between now and December 20.
