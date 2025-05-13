Eagles Schedule: NFL Reveals Opponent For Week 10 Monday Night Showdown
By the end of next season, the Philadelphia Eagles might be uncomfortable not playing on a national stage.
Ahead of Wednesday's full schedule release, the NFL revealed three standalone games on the defending champions' 2025 calendar. That trend continued Tuesday morning when the league announced the Eagles will visit the Green Bay Packers for the Week 10 edition of "Monday Night Football."
The game will be a rematch of last season's NFC Wild Card matchup that saw Philly earn a 22-10 home win over Green Bay. The Eagles also beat the Packers in their 2024 season opener.
As of Tuesday morning, these were the four confirmed games on Philadelphia's 2025 schedule:
-- Thursday, Sept. 4: Cowboys at Eagles
-- Monday, Nov. 10: Eagles at Packers
-- Friday, Nov. 28: Bears at Eagles
-- Saturday, Dec. 20: Eagles at Commanders
The NFL clearly wants to put the Eagles in front of as many eyeballs as possible, so fans probably should expect more primetime/standalone games to be announced. There are positives and negatives to such an irregular schedule, but good teams must be able to adapt.
Follow SI.com for additional Eagles scheduling leaks and announcements ahead of Wednesday's reveal.
