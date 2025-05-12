Eagles Schedule Release: NFL Reveals Details For Philly's Season Opener
We won't know the Eagles' full 2025 schedule until Wednesday, but details for Philadelphia's season opener were released Monday morning.
The NFL announced that the defending Super Bowl champions will host the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, Sept. 4 in the first game on the league's 2025 calendar. The news confirmed previous speculation about the NFC East matchup serving as the NFL season opener.
The Eagles will be the 21st defending champion to play in the NFL season opener since 2004. The previous 20 teams went 15-5 in those games, including the Kansas City Chiefs, who beat the Baltimore Ravens in last year's opener.
The Eagles-Cowboys matchup will offer an early look at two of the NFC's most talented teams. Philadelphia remains loaded on both sides of the ball, while Dallas significantly improved its roster over the offseason, including last week's trade for star wide receiver George Pickens.
Philly likely will be favored in the Week 1 showdown, but don't be surprised if Dallas puts up a good fight. The Cowboys are 10-6 against the Eagles since the start of the 2017 campaign.
Follow SI.com for additional Eagles scheduling leaks and announcements as the week progresses.
