Eagles Schedule Tracker: What To Make Of Leaks, Announcements
The Philadelphia Eagles already have a good chunk of their matchups for the 2025 season announced.
Everything will become official on Wednesday night as the National Football League announces each team's 2025 schedule, but the Eagles' schedule already has started to come to fruition. This isn't too shocking. The Eagles are the reigning Super Bowl champions after taking down the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.
So, what do we already know? Here is the latest update including officially announced games and unconfirmed leaks.
Week 1: vs. Dallas Cowboys @ Lincoln Financial Field - TNF (Confirmed)
Week 2: @Kansas City Chiefs (Leak)
Week 3: vs. Los Angeles Rams @ Lincoln Financial Field (Leak)
Week 4:
Week 5:
Week 6: @New York Giants - TNF (Leak)
Week 7:
Week 8: vs. New York Giants @ Lincoln Financial Field (Leak)
Week 9:
Week 10: @Green Bay Packers - MNF (Confirmed)
Week 11: vs. Detroit Lions @ Lincoln Financial Field - SNF (Leak)
Week 12:
Week 13: vs. Chicago Bears @ Lincoln Financial Field - Black Friday (Confirmed)
Week 14: @Los Angeles Chargers - MNF (Leak)
Week 15: vs. Las Vegas Raiders @ Lincoln Financial Field (Leak)
Week 16: @Washington Commanders - Saturday (Confirmed)
Week 17: @Buffalo Bills (Leak)
Week 18: vs. Washington Commanders @ Lincoln Financial Field (Leak)
As of writing, there's a mixture of leaks and confirmations out there. Sometimes, it's tough cutting through it all. Luckily, we are just a few hours away from the official announcement.