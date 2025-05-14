Eagles Scheduling Leaks: Philly Lands NFC East Opponent For Thursday Night Game
The Philadelphia Eagles will be primetime darlings next season.
Ahead of Wednesday's official 2025 schedule release, USA TODAY's Art Stapleton reported the Eagles will visit the New York Giants for the Week 6 edition of "Thursday Night Football." It's important to note that scheduling rumors don't always prove true when the final slate is revealed.
Nevertheless, that would be an intriguing early season matchup between two NFC East rivals facing different outlooks in 2025. The Eagles are expected to be Super Bowl contenders, whereas the Giants are a rebuilding franchise with uncertainty at quarterback.
As of late Wednesday morning, these were the six Eagles games either leaked or confirmed:
-- Thursday, Sept. 4: Cowboys at Eagles
-- Sunday, Sept. 14: Eagles at Chiefs
-- Thursday, Oct. 9: Eagles at Giants
-- Monday, Nov. 10: Eagles at Packers
-- Friday, Nov. 28: Bears at Eagles
-- Saturday, Dec. 20: Eagles at Commanders
The NFL clearly wants to put the Eagles in front of as many eyeballs as possible, so fans probably should expect more primetime/standalone games to be announced. There are positives and negatives to such an irregular schedule, but good teams must be able to adapt.
Follow SI.com for additional Eagles scheduling leaks and announcements ahead of Wednesday's reveal.
