Eagles Scheduling Rumors: When Philly Will Visit Chiefs For Super Bowl Rematch
NFL fans won't have to wait too long for a rematch of Super Bowl LIX.
Ahead of Wednesday's official NFL schedule release, FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz reported the Philadelphia Eagles will visit the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2 for a late-afternoon Sunday matchup. The game will serve as a rematch of last season's Super Bowl, which the Eagles won in a blowout.
It's important to note that not all scheduling leaks prove true once the official slate is revealed. However, Schultz has a strong track record with scheduling rumors, so this report probably is legitimate.
As of late Wednesday morning, these were the six Eagles games either leaked or confirmed:
-- Thursday, Sept. 4: Cowboys at Eagles
-- Sunday, Sept. 14: Eagles at Chiefs
-- Thursday, Oct. 9: Eagles at Giants
-- Monday, Nov. 10: Eagles at Packers
-- Friday, Nov. 28: Bears at Eagles
-- Saturday, Dec. 20: Eagles at Commanders
Obviously, there are many primetime games on that list, and more could be revealed Wednesday evening. By the end of next season, the Eagles should be very comfortable playing on a national stage.
