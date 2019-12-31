Eagles, Seahawks Will Look Different from Earlier Matchup

PHILADELPHIA – The last time the Eagles played the Seattle Seahawks, Carson Wentz played his worst game of the season.

The Eagles quarterback accounted for four of the team’s five turnovers in that 17-9 loss on Nov. 24, throwing two interceptions and fumbling three times, losing two of them.

Wentz figures to be a different player this time around. He hasn’t thrown an interception during the Eagles’ four-game winning streak that led to an NFC East title, which in turn landed them the opportunity to once again host the Seahawks. They will meet Sunday at 4:40 p.m.

The NFL thought so much of the Eagles back in November that they flexed the game from its primetime, 8:20 p.m. slot to 1 p.m. This time, the league chose to save it for the grand finale of its four-game, wildcard weekend slate.

The nation will see two very different teams from the previous meeting.

For one, the Eagles have gone 4-1 since that loss; Seattle has gone 2-3.

Additionally, both have changed in terms of personnel, and the Eagles may have discovered their identity at halftime of a Monday night game against the New York Giants, when they trailed 17-3 and were on a three-game losing streak.

“That was obviously a big turning point you could say,” said Wentz. “We had a terrible first half offensively and out backs were against the wall. You could argue from then on it was the belief in everybody and trust in everybody, no matter who’s out there, they’re going to make a play.

“That’s me trusting them and throwing them the ball. Guys trusting me with the route I’m giving them and everything in between.”

The Eagles coaching staff has also gotten Wentz out of the pocket more often and incorporated more play-action into their play designs.

“I think we’ve changed offensively,” said head coach Doug Pederson. “I think we understand as a staff who we are, quite frankly, the personnel that we have, and using those strengths to our advantage … and I think just Carson's understanding the guys around him and the ball being distributed in different spots.

"The run game is a big part of that, so I think all in all, just learning from the season, learning from our mistakes, has really helped him and helped our offense progress to where we are right now.”

Personnel-wise here are some expected differences from the previous game between the two teams:

EAGLES

The Eagles began the game without Lane Johnson (concussion) then lost Brandon Brooks when his anxiety overhwlmed him after just 12 snaps.

So the Eagles’ offensive line had rookie Andre Dillard, who stepped in for Johnson, and Matt Pryor, who entered for Brooks. Dillard had never played right tackle in his life and it showed. He was benched at halftime, with super-sub Halapoulivaati Vaitai stepping in.

Johnson has missed the last three games with a high ankle sprain, but Pederson sounded optimistic that he may be able to return on Sunday. Depending on whether Johnson can go will determine who the Eagles choose to play for Brooks, who suffered a shoulder injury against the Giants on Sunday and will have surgery.

Running back Boston Scott, the reining NFC Offensive Player of the Week, didn’t have a single touch, nor did Jordan Howard, who was out with a shoulder injury. Howard has been cleared and though he didn’t have a role last week, he could be more of a factor in this game.

Tight end Zach Ertz led the Eagles with 12 catches for 91 yards in the earlier matchup, but Ertz is unlikely to play due to a fractured rib and lacerated kidney.

Receiver Mack Hollins was still on the team taking up space and Jordan Matthews played 96 percent of the snaps. Both are gone, and Greg Ward has emerged.

SEAHAWKS

Seattle won’t have their two top running backs in Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny, who combined for 155 yards rushing and a touchdown. They are both on Injured Reserve. The Seahawks signed Marshawn Lynch off the couch last week and it showed, with Lynch averaging just 2.8 yards per carry on 12 rushes.

The Seahawks will also be without Mychal Kendricks, who had 13 tackles against Philly in November. The linebacker, who helped the Eagles win a Super Bowl two years ago, tore his ACL on Sunday night.

Left tackle Duane Brown may also miss the game with a knee injury.