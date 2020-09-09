SI.com
Eagles Seem Uncertain on Lane Johnson

John McMullen

PHILADELPHIA —The Eagles have already had to play musical chairs on their offensive line during training camp due to a likely-season ending Achilles' tear to Brandon Brooks, and the now certain season-ender of a torn biceps for Andre Dillard.

There may be even more issues for Week 1 in Washington on Sunday as coach Doug Pederson seemed less than certain the star right tackle Lane Johnson would be ready to go after missing most of camp with a lower-body injury.

Both Johnson and running back Miles Sanders were listed as day-to-day by Pederson at a Wednesday morning video conference before practice.

Each player is scheduled to work back in during individual drills but the coach was less definitive about Johnson and would not commit to the former All-Pro being in the lineup against the WFT.

"Lane's gonna work today individually (Wednesday) out at practice," said Pederson. "He's a guy that's day-to-day, we'll see where he's at at the end of the week. But he but he's doing well.

"... We'll see where Lane is at, and hopefully, he'll progress in the right direction."

In Johnson's absence during camp, Matt Pryor was worked in at RT with the first-team before being flipped over to left tackle when Dillard went down. At that point, Jordan Mailata worked it at RT with rookie Jack Driscoll as the backup.

Earlier this week, veteran Jason Peters, who had been working at right guard, agreed to move back over to LT for the season, a domino that sent Pryor back to RG, the position he started for injured Brandon Brooks during January's playoff loss to Seattle.

In a Johnson absence on Sunday, the most likely scenario would be Pryor kicking out to RT with second-year man Nate Herbig getting his first start at RG. The other options would be keeping Pryor at RG and giving Mailata or Driscoll their first NFL starts at RT.

The music will finally stop at 1 p.m. in Landover, MD at FedEx Field.

"Lane is a valuable piece to our offensive line," said Pederson. "But yet we've got to prepare everybody if Lane is not available, and we've got to get our young guys ready to go. 

"This is why when we select offensive linemen we look for guys that can play both left and right side can play inside and outside. We've got some young players there that we'll have ready."

John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's EagleMaven and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media.

