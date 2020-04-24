EagleMaven
Eagles Select WR Jalen Reagor in NFL Draft

John McMullen

The Philadelphia Eagles wanted a playmaker and they got one in TCU receiver Jalen Reagor.

One of the perceived top four receivers was still on the board at No. 21 overall in LSU's Justin Jefferson but Philadelphia went in a different direction in Reagor, a player with track speed, strong hands and sharp route-running skills.

At 5-foot-11 and just under 200 pounds, Reagor is the type of space player Eagles VP of Player Personnel Andy Weidl hinted at when discussing the position as his pre-draft availability.

The organization was also enamored of his 4.47 stopwatch speed and play speed as a vertical threat and ability to play above the rim despite being a tad undersized due to a 40-inch vertical leap.

Reagor's father, Monte, played nine seasons at defensive tackle in the NFL, including a stint with the Eagles in 2007, and that pedigree is something NFL scouts also liked.

The numbers weren't necessarily there for Reagor last season when he caught 43 passes for 611 yards due to poor quarterback play, but his traits projected well to the next level.

The board fell nicely for the Eagles and rumor after rumor turned out to be just that as general manager Howie Roseman played the patience game.

The expected run on offensive tackles, quarterbacks, and elite defenders pushed a deep receiver class down the board.It did get scary for Eagles fans when Dallas selected Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb with the 17th overall selection.

Henry Ruggs III and his 4.27 speed was the first to go at No. 12 to the Las Vegas Raiders, almost an ode to legendary owner Al Davis, who valued speed outside the numbers and the vertical passing game above all else. Ruggs' teammate at Alabama, Jerry Jeudy, was next at the position, three picks later to the Denver Broncos.

The Eagles then decided Reagor fit their needs better the more high-profile Jefferson, who was a big-play machine with the national champion Tigers last season.

Jefferson ended up going No. 22 to the Minnesota Vikings.

