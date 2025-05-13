Eagles Share Insane Video Of Saquon Barkley
The Philadelphia Eagles have the best running back in football right now in Saquon Barkley.
Barkley joined the Eagles last offseason in free agency and responded by having the best season by a running back in Philadelphia history and one of the most dominant running back campaigns of all time. Barkley became just the ninth running back to rush for over 2,000 rushing yards in a season. He set the record for most rushing yards in a season plus the playoffs with 2,504 yards. He became the first running back in NFL history to top 2,500 in a season (including the playoffs) surpassing the previous record of 2,476 set by Terrell Davis.
You don't just wake up one day and have the success that Barkley had in 2024. It takes a perfect storm of talent, a great team around you, and obviously the work you put in off the field.
Barkley certainly looks like he hasn't taken a day off since the Super Bowl and the team shared a pretty insane video of him squatting on Tuesday.
The exact weight measurement wasn't shared by the team, but it's pretty safe to say that is a lot. Barkley is a beast and already looks ready to get back on the field in 2025. He has a fresh, new contract with the Eagles and is already crushing massive weight. Could he have an even bigger season in store for 2025? It would be hard to do, but nothing can be ruled out with him.