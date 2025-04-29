Eagles Share Lengthy Statement After Visiting Trump White House, Arlington Cemetery
Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie wanted to speak directly to fans after his franchise's somewhat controversial trip to Washington, D.C.
On Monday, the Eagles celebrated their Super Bowl championship with visits to the White House and Arlington National Cemetery. Quarterback Jalen Hurts and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (now with the Houston Texans) were among those who skipped the trip, which included interactions with United States President Donald Trump.
Afterward, Lurie shared a lengthy statement posted on the Eagles' social media pages.
"Today, the Eagles were honored to participate in the long-standing tradition of visiting the White House to celebrate our victory in Super Bowl LIX. We are grateful for the hospitality we were extended and appreciate the opportunity to celebrate this special team alongside the hundreds of fans that joined us on the South Lawn.
"While in Washington, we also had the privilege of visiting Arlington National Cemetery where we paid our respects to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country by laying a wreath at the tomb of the unknown soldier. The experience was especially personal for me as my father served as a captain in the U.S. Army and was stationed in France during World War II as a member of the 851st Engineer Aviation Battalion.
"Our time in our Nation's Capital served as a great reminder of the core values that have brought our team so close together -- sacrifice, selflessness, and discipline."
With the 2025 NFL Draft and the White House visit now behind them, the Eagles can put all their focus on ramping up offseason activities and preparing for next season.
