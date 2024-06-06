Eagles Should Consider Ex-Chargers Star In Free Agency To Add Needed Depth
What's next for the Philadelphia Eagles?
Philadelphia has had a great offseason so far and still has money left to spend in free agency. The Eagles have improved their roster on paper this offseason and should have a good chance to compete for a Super Bowl in 2024.
The Eagles don't necessarily need to make another splashy move, but at least one more two smaller signings with upside could make sense for Philadelphia thanks to its cap space situations.
One player who could make some sense the team should consider is former Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Miami Dolphins defensive end Melvin Ingram.
He was ranked as the 72nd-best free agent still available this offseason by NFL Trade Rumors and Philadelphia could use a little more support at defensive end. He dealt with injuries last season but is a bounce-back candidate.
Ingram at one point was one of the top pass rushers in football and racked up three straight Pro Bowl appearances from 2017 through 2019, but he now is more of a veteran depth option with upside. He only appeared in three games last season with Miami but did log 1 1/2 sacks.
Philadelphia still has some room to spend and Ingram could add some needed depth without using too much cap space. If he is looking to continue his career, why not at least give him a chance throughout training camp to see what he can still do?
