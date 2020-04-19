EagleMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Eagles Should Just Say No to Leonard Fournette

John McMullen

The Jacksonville Jaguars have gone from agonizingly close to the Super Bowl to tanking for Trevor Lawrence faster than a Lamborghini can get from zero-to-60.

That might be depressing for the fans on Florida’s First Coast but for the rest of the NFL, it means opportunity, understanding Shad and Tony Khan have the for-sale sign up.

Yannick Ngakoue, the 25-year-old proven edge rusher, has been trying to force his own exit on social media with Philadelphia as his preferred destination, something that has made him very popular with the Eagles’ fanbase.

While those fans zig, it’s not inconceivable that the Eagles zag and target the latest high-profile Jacksonville player being shopped, running back Leonard Fournette.

The Jags have until May 4 to exercise their fifth-year option on Fournette, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2017 draft. Like most teams that draft running backs at a spot like that, buyer’s remorse kicks in as a second contract looms.

For now, Fournette, 25, remains relatively cost-effective with a $4.16 million base salary for 2020 but he’s coming off his career-best season with 1,152 rushing yards and another 522 receiving on 76 receptions, the latter numbers pretty darn good for a guy who came into the NFL as a bulldozing 6-foot, 230-pound back.

From a philosophy standpoint, the Eagles have similar beliefs as Jacksonville does now in that they are not going to allocate significant financial assets to RB unless it was a special Christian McCaffrey-like dual threat.

What Philadelphia does want is the thunder to Miles Sanders’ lightning for the committee approach Doug Pederson prefers.

Fournette would be a better option than other big backs during the Pederson era like LeGarrette Blount, Jay Ajayi, and Jordan Howard.

He also wouldn't cost much in return, likely only a late-round draft choice, due to only one year left as that cost-effective option before either the expensive fifth-year option kicks in or an extension is reached.

There are significant issues with the one-and-done path the Eagles used with Howard last season, however.

As a fifth-round pick, Howard had no fifth-year option and the difference is significant. Say the Eagles make the move to acquire Fournette and decline the fifth-year option. That strategy essentially alerts the player to the fact that he’s a lame duck and Fournette was knocked during his first couple seasons in Jacksonville for a lack of commitment before turning the corner.

Conversely, exercising the fifth-year option is untenable and the reason Fournette is on the market in the first place.

The salary for the option for players picked within the first 10 picks equals the cost of the transition tender at the player's position when the option is picked up. That formula means the option is worth the average of the 10 highest salaries at the position.

So the verdict here is no on Eagles' interest in Fournette.

From a football perspective it's a nice luxury but not from a cap perspective it's just not a fit.

John McMullen covers the Eagles for SI.com and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John every day on SIRIUSXM’s Tony Bruno Show with Harry Mayes, Every Tuesday and Thursday with Eytan Shander on SBNation Radio, and every weekday on ESPN 97.3 in South Jersey. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Scouting Reports on Prospects Eagles May Draft

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah spoke for about two hours on a conference call, and here is his take on five players Philly could may have interest in drafting this week

Ed Kracz

Eagles Could Revisit Penn State Again in Draft

After drafting just two players in this decade, Philly took two last year and may be poised to take at least one, if not more, when the draft begins this week

Ed Kracz

Could Trey Burton Make Philly, Philly Return?

After just two seasons in Chicago, former Eagles tight end is on the street after underperforming as a high-profile free agent fresh off Philadelphia’s Super Bowl LII win

John McMullen

How COVID-19 Affected NFL Groupthink

Without the abity of different teams' coaches and execs to brainstorm prospects names' together this offseason, mock drafters could be in for some surprises

John McMullen

How many TD's will Zach Ertz have in 2020?

There's a prop bet you can make that set the number at 7.5, and that feels right given what the Eagles' TE has done in the past and what now surrounds him

Ed Kracz

For the Eagles, Prospects Can Overcome Themes

It's been generations since the Eagles have taken an off-ball LB in the first-round of the draft

John McMullen

Andy Weidl Sounds Like a Brandon Aiyuk Guy

The Eagles need a receiver in the worst way and the team’s new personnel chief may have revealed what type of wideout .

John McMullen

by

bokay4

Carson Wentz's Voice In Draft May Get Louder

Eagles quarterback could be helping craft what sort of traits a WR should possess when it comes time for Eagles to draft one next weekend

Ed Kracz

Translating Howie Roseman's Draft Trade Breadcrumbs

The Eagles general manager didn't reveal many clues about his intentions when the 2020 NFL Draft kicks off next week, so here's some reading between the lines

Ed Kracz

Eagles Search for Normalcy in Virtual Draft

Instead of Howie Roseman and Andy Weidl meeting the media at the NovaCare Complex auditorium, the Eagles’ top brass talked from their homes on Thursday, just one week before NFL draft will begin

John McMullen