Eagles Should Land $125 Million 5-Time Pro Bowler
The Philadelphia Eagles have built a team that can be successful for years to come.
Philadelphia has talent on both sides of the ball and the front office has shown that it isn't afraid to add. The Eagles won 11 games last year and knew it needed a boost so it went out and got Saquon Barkley, among other moves.
The Eagles currently are 12-2 with three games left in the regular season but could another massive move be on the table? If the Eagles are going to add a big piece this upcoming offseason, they should look to add on the edge and one player who is worth watching is Cleveland Browns superstar Myles Garrett.
He recently discussed the team and his hope to know the team's plan moving forward, as transcribed by The Athletic's Jason Lloyd.
"I’m not trying to rebuild. I’m trying to win right now,” Garrett said. “I want that to be apparent when the season’s over and we have those discussions. I want them to be able to illuminate that for me, illustrate that for me, so that can be something I can see in the near future. ’Cause that’s all we want to do. I want to stay loyal to a team that shows loyalty to me and faith in me by drafting me. But we have to do, at the end of the day, what’s best for us...
"As uncertain as it is from the outside looking in, (the quarterback situation is) uncertain for us, as well. So if (Dorian Thompson-Robinson) is the solution or someone else, it’s got to be drawn out. There’s got to be a plan of action and just got to know where things are going.”
Garrett didn't say that he wants to leave, but it does sound like if they don't present him a solid plan for the future than that could be coming.
If Garrett is available, the Eagles should do everything to go out and get him. He's the guy Philadelphia should prioritize this upcoming offseason. He has two years left on his five-year, $125 million deal. Why not see what a deal would cost?