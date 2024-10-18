Eagles Should Land $94 Million Superstar After Opening Door To Trade
The Philadelphia Eagles have the means to get a trade done if they wanted to ahead of the 2024 National Football League trade deadline on Nov. 5.
Philadelphia is a contender despite all of the negative chatter around the team. While this is the case, they could use another pass rusher. Philadelphia traded Haason Reddick to the New York Jets this past offseason after he recorded 27 sacks over the last two years.
The Eagles need some help on defense, and one player who should be on their radar right now is Las Vegas Raiders $94 million superstar Maxx Crosby.
Crosby also logged 27 sacks over the last two seasons and already has 5.5 this year in five games. Las Vegas already has traded one superstar in Davante Adams and trade rumors have picked up about Crosby as well.
It seems like a deal is unlikely, but he didn't close the door on a move.
"I’m not here to rebuild, I’m here to win," Crosby said. "Whatever that means, but I’m here to win now. Wherever I'm going to be, I’m gonna be here to win, so."
If he's available, a trade would be a no-brainer for the Eagles. He just turned 27 years old, and he won't be a free agent until 2027.
Philadelphia needs a pass rusher, and Crosby immediately would fill that hole. Why not at least give the Raiders a call?
