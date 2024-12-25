Eagles Should Pursue Ex-Patriots Star in Free Agency
The Philadelphia Eagles are loaded with talent right now.
Philadelphia is 12-3 on the season and clearly is capable of making a run. While this is the case, it wouldn’t hurt to add more depth in free agency for the stretch run. Injuries could happen at any time. Clearly, this was shown this past weekend as the Eagles lost against the Washington Commanders. Star quarterback Jalen Hurts went down with a concussion.
The secondary has been a major strength for the Eagles but it could make sense to bring another veteran onto the practice squad to add more depth just in case injuries pop up.
One player who is available and is worth a flier is former New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson. He surprisingly hasn’t landed with a team all season. Because of this, the Eagles likely could bring him on for pretty much nothing at this point.
Philadelphia doesn’t need to make a move by any means, but it wouldn’t hurt to bring a player of Jackson’s caliber onto the practice squad with the playoffs approaching. You never know when an injury will pop up and Hurts’ concussion was a big example of this. The Eagles seem to be loaded in the secondary but that could change in a single play.
If the Eagles want to add more veteran depth, Jackson should be the guy. The Eagles have a chance to do something special and should make sure they are covered in all areas.
