Eagles Should Reunite Saquon Barkley With 3-Time Pro Bowler
The Philadelphia Eagles are preparing for a hopefully deep playoff run.
Philadelphia is 11-2 heading into its contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend. The Eagles have what it takes to do something special, but there still have been a lot of question marks about the team's No. 3 receiver position.
The Eagles acquired Jahan Dotson ahead of the 2024 season and he has tallied just 12 catches and 122 receiving yards. It still could make some sense to add a little more depth to the room as the playoffs approach.
One player who could make some sense also just became available. The Miami Dolphins and three-time Pro Bowler Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly agreed to part ways on Friday, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
"The Dolphins and three-time Pro Bowl WR Odell Beckham Jr. have mutually agreed to part ways, per sources," Pelissero said. "Beckham is hoping for more opportunities elsewhere and the team is granting his release. He’ll be on waivers until Monday."
Beckham hasn't really done anything this year either with nine catches for 55 yards in nine games played this year. But, it still may be worth taking a look at him. Bringing him in wouldn't cost much at all, but he now is a veteran with upside. He's not the superstar he once was, but he has playoff experience and helped the Los Angeles Rams get to the Super Bowl in 2021 after joining the team late.
Maybe he could have a similar impact in a depth role with the Eagles. The Eagles have landed one former New York Giants star this year in Saquon Barkley, why not bring a former teammate of his into the fold as well for cheap?
